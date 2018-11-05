A Reply to my Critics Concerning an Engagement with Jordan Peterson
832 Views
Evald Ilyenkov’s Cosmology: The Point of Madness of Dialectical Materialism
496 Views
“The Children Act”: On the Incomparable Emma Thompson
407 Views
The CIA Reads French Theory: On the Intellectual Labor of Dismantling the Cultural Left
337 Views
The Sexual Is Political
261 Views
Why Did I Sign the Letter in Support of Avital Ronell?
260 Views
December 10, 2018
December 3, 2018
Bulgaria, Post-Totalitarian Europe and Me
November 26, 2018
Bonheur du Jour – Escritoire of the Day
November 19, 2018
All the World’s a Dump
November 10, 2018
The Oldest Testament
November 5, 2018